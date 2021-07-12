Court records show what led to arrest of man for deadly stabbing of woman at Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records are providing new details about a deadly stabbing on Indy’s northeast side.

The violence marked the second homicide at the Lake Castleton apartment complex over the last two months.

According to court records, while police arrested a suspect for the murder, the motive for that killing is currently a mystery because the suspect gave numerous, inconsistent and conflicting explanations about what happened.

Police were called to the apartment building on Constitution Drive on Saturday by neighbors who witnessed a woman being stabbed to death. Officers found a back sliding door open and Jhabriel Munoz allegedly looking out the front door peep hole holding two bloody knives.

Police arrested the 25-year-old suspect, then found the body of the victim in a bedroom along with an injured dog, which also had stab wounds to its face and abdomen.

“It seems like something out of a low-rated horror film than something in your backyard,” said Joe Garrison with the North Shadeland Alliance.

According to the affidavit, after being arrested Munoz told police, “She owned me some money. I came in. She attacked me.”

Munoz then later repeatedly changed his story and claimed another man committed the murder.

The killing took place just a few feet from where a 23-year-old was shot to death in May. Family members believe that victim, Malik Parks, was ambushed outside after attending a birthday party.

“Obviously, we have a problem. It’s an emergency situation. All we’ve been asking is let’s do something,” said Garrison.

After two other men were murdered at an adjacent business parking lot on Shadeland in June, Garrison with the North Shadeland Alliance helped craft a petition offering various suggestions for slowing the violence. He believes city leaders need to find solutions to stem the rising tide of killings across the city.

“With the petition, we just put out some suggestions, some ideas to get the ball rolling. The city needs to do something to stem the insane rate of crimes and homicides, specifically,” said Garrison.

While Munoz remains behind bars at the county jail, the murders of Parks and the two men killed on Shadeland all remain unsolved.