INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis man is in jail accused of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness after police said a woman was injured by a stray bullet on Monday.

IMPD officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of N. Keystone Avenue and E. 71st Street on reports of shots fired and a person injured.

Police said the shooting took place following a minor car crash on Keystone and left a 64-year-old woman in the hospital.

“This was just such a random act of violence,” said Pat Sullivan.

Pat Sullivan said the victim was standing behind the counter inside his store when a bullet tore through the wall, shattered a picture frame and hit his employee in the left eye.

“You know I think everyone on our staff is just shocked,” said Sullivan.

Surveillance video from Sullivan Hardware shows a silver SUV drive away from the Shell gas station across the street. That was followed by the suspect running across the lot firing several shots down Keystone.

Those gunshots hit the SUV twice and wounded the Sullivan employee who was more than 500 feet away on the other side of Keystone.

“It was so random and there’s just no explanation. It’s hard to put into words,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan praised the victim as a hard-working and solid employee who has worked for him since the pandemic began.

“She’s really active. She loves music. She is a big concert goer. She really is just a great lady that loves people,” said Sullivan.

For their part, police believe the shooter, 27-year-old Marqueses Tipton, actually shot at the wrong SUV.

Booking photo of Marqueses Tipton

Tipton, who briefly left the scene before returning and being arrested, claimed a silver SUV caused him to crash his mini-van into a white Lexus. Police said that silver SUV actually drove away prior to the shooting.

A second very similar silver SUV then pulled into the gas station after witnessing the crash. That driver then pulled out of the gas station and was apparently targeted by mistake.

The driver of the SUV that was hit by the gunfire returned to the scene and told police the silver SUV involved in the crash was similar to her own vehicle and she believed that’s why she was targeted.

The affidavit claims Tipton believed that the driver of the silver SUV involved in the crash pulled out a dark object that he believed to be a gun and insisted he fired in self-defense.

Regardless of his reason, the small bullet hole visible on the outside of Sullivan hardware led to big consequences.

“You know some of these young guys spraying bullets around the city don’t think that through. They’re just spraying bullets and don’t think it can do real harm,” said Sullivan.

The victim wounded in the shooting is expected to have surgery Wednesday. The bullet went through her left temple and her left eye.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine a final charges.

Anyone with additional information should call Detective Aaron Ramos at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Aaron.Ramos@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.