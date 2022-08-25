A pair of court filings and a search of the Wabash River in Peru may indicate movement in the probe of the murders of two girls in Delphi in the winter of 2017, according to a retired veteran police investigator.

”All those things happening at the same time certainly is an indication that there’s further investigation going on and obviously they’re looking for something,” said former IPD Deputy Chief Robert Turner, currently an attorney in private practice. ”A police officer just can’t go to a suspect or defendant that’s in jail without getting the clearance of the defense attorney.”

Court documents first revealed by the podcast The Murder Sheet indicated that Indiana State Troopers petitioned Miami Circuit Court August 19th to permit detectives to temporarily take custody of Kegan Kline, a Peru man facing 30 counts of child pornography whose name has been linked to the investigation of the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams beneath the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek east of Delphi on February 13, 2017.

“I was a narcotics investigator for many years and I was taken on a lot of road trips,” said Turner as he recalled the defendants who sought to leave jail for a few hours to trade information with detectives or lead them to evidence.

”It may be that that person has something that he can show you but may not be able to tell you where it is, how you can locate it. Or he may have to explain to you what it is once he tells you where it is. There’s obviously information that he has that he cannot import to you in jail, that you need him out and he’s gonna assist you somehow to locate something that identifies something or explains something.”

On Tuesday of this week, Murder Sheet podcasters Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee snapped photos of police divers searching the Wabash River not far from the house where Kline was living with his father on February 26 2017, when Delphi investigators served a search warrant.

“We saw that a search was being conducted involving Indiana State Police officials of the Wabash River in Peru,” said Cain. ”Our understanding from anonymous sources is that search is connected to something involving Kegan Kline.”

Turner said a search so soon after investigators take custody of a defendant could indicate that information crucial to the case was exchanged.

”It has to be an important case for the detective to take those extraordinary steps to work with someone like that and obviously there has to be something that that detective is offering to that person who is cooperating,” said Turner. ”In most of the cases the person is sincere and there’s something that that person is trying to earn or some benefit that person wants from you.”

On Monday, Kline’s attorney filed a motion to continue a scheduled pre-trial conference set for September 1 citing, “That the parties are currently engaged in negotiations.”

Kline’s name first surfaced when, according to court documents, investigators allege he was communicating via social media with Libby the night before the girls disappeared and made plans to meet the 14-year-old on the bridge during a day off from school.

”What currently seems to be the focus are the Klines,” said Cain, “and we think that seems fair given that you have an online predator communicating with one of the girls in the lead up to her murder in that she by all accounts wanted to meet with.”

Kline has denied any connection with the Delphi murders and faces no charges for the killings.

The FBI and ISP refused comment on these latest case developments.

”So when you have a critical evidence question or element question that’s gonna make the case work, then that’s what’s gonna be the measurement of what is or what is not important,” said Turner.

The podcasters said their investigation indicated that State Police commanders have recently viewed a multi-hour Power Point presentation updating progress and best evidence in the Delphi case weeks before renewed ISP interest in Kline and any information he may have been willing to share.

”This was obviously a pretty major operation undertaken by the Indiana State Police,” said Greenlee.