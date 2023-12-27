INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy man arrested on murder charges reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend after an argument early Christmas morning.

Previous reports showed that 24-year-old Sir Brown, Jr. was arrested for the killing of 24-year-old Shania Shaw.

On Dec. 25, around 5:15 a.m., Indianapolis metro police were called to shots fired at the 6600 block of East 52nd Place. When officers arrived, Shaw was found shot dead on the scene.

Detectives began their investigation into what led up to the deadly incident.

Court documents explained a live bullet, spent shell casings, a purse and contents from the purse [which had spilled to the ground] were found near Shaw’s body.

Police said there appeared to have been a struggle.

Sir Brown, Sr., the suspect’s father spoke with police and explained that he had evidence from video surveillance of the shooting.

The father stated that his son and his son’s girlfriend [Shaw] dropped off their two children at his home on Christmas Eve night before they went to Broad Ripple to drink.

Around 4 a.m., the couple returned to his home. Upon arriving, Shaw and Brown, Jr. became involved in an argument lasting nearly 45 minutes, according to Brown’s father.

Scene of 52nd Pl shooting in early hours of Dec. 25, 2023.

The probable cause stated that at one point, the fight went from verbal to physical and Brown, Jr. took Shaw to the ground and was punching her in the face.

Detectives said the injuries on Shaw’s body lined up with the story.

The father said when he came outside to break up the argument, the father got into a physical altercation with his son. Brown, Jr. had a gun and threatened to “shoot himself.”

Afterwards, Brown, Sr. said he went back inside and locked his door.

The father said he heard a shot and watched his son try to enter the home. Brown, Jr. reportedly then kicked and shot the door to try and get inside.

Brown, Sr. said he heard his son fire another shot before leaving in an “unknown direction.”

IMPD detectives were then able to get access to the surveillance footage to piece together what led up to the killing.

The video showed Brown, Jr. and Shaw arguing near a Chevy Trailblazer outside the home. Brown, Jr. was then seen walking away from the SUV while Shaw could be heard screaming.

Brown, Jr. was seen on his phone and “calmly” walked back to the home across the street while Shaw was continuing to “scream for help.”

Detectives said Brown, Jr. was seen walking back across the street, cocking back his handgun and firing one more shot, killing Shaw and then walking away.

While officers spoke with the father, Brown, Jr. called his mother. During the call, IMPD said he admitted to killing Shaw.

Brown, Jr. stated he was going to “kill himself.”

Detectives reasoned with Brown, Jr. and pleaded to turn himself in. They agreed Brown, Jr. could see his mother and his children if he “turned himself in peacefully.”

Brown, Jr. was arrested around 2:30 p.m. after his mother brought him to the city-county building. No guns were recovered when he turned himself in.

Brown, Jr. requested a lawyer and was preliminarily charged with murder.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.