MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of battering a woman and threatening her life — a threat that the victim managed to capture on her phone.

Floyd Joshua Cridge, 38, was arrested on Friday on preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of intimidation, battery by bodily waste and criminal mischief.

Booking photo of Floyd Cridge (Delaware Co. Jail)

According to court records, the victim told police that Cridge strangled her to the point that she was gasping for air. Cridge then is accused of striking her on the head with a broom, spitting on her, and punching or kicking her in the torso.

Court documents reveal that Cridge told the victim that she was “going to die tonight,” a threat that the victim reportedly recorded on her cell phone.

Court records show this isn’t the first time Cridge is accused of domestic battery. In August, Cridge was charged in Delaware County with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.

Cridge is scheduled to go to trial in that case in February and was out on bond at the time of his latest accusations.

Cridge also has a criminal history in Henry County, according to court records, including another domestic battery charge in 2013.