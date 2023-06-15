INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis woman is facing several charges in connection with the death of a toddler inside a hotel room in 2022.

24-year-old Iesha Bryant has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to court records, police responded to a hotel on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant on May 6, 2022. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.

EMS took the child to Riley Hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead later that day.

According to court records, the mother stated she woke up that morning just after midnight and discovered Dingui wheezing and whining.

On April 30, 2022, Bryant and the infant were involved in a car crash about a week before the child died. The crash left Dingui with bruising around her eyes and other injuries, but she was released from the hospital the same day.

During an autopsy, investigators with the Marion County Coroner’s Office microscopically to determine if the child’s injuries were caused by the car crash.

Iesha Bryant’s booking photo; Photo by: IMPD

In addition, the final autopsy report determined the baby’s death was ruled as homicide. She died due to multiple blunt-force injuries. and had injuries to her torso and limbs that were not caused by the car crash, the coroner’s office said.

Police spoke with Dingui’s mother a second time in April.

She stated upon her return Bryant was in the bathroom giving Dingui a bath after returning to the laundry room in the hotel. The mother stated when Bryant and the child came out of the bathroom, Erieomairy wasn’t walking and was just standing there. She stated Bryant had to nudge her to get her to move from the doorway.

The mother stated while she was in the shower, she recalled hearing a loud crash like a ball hitting the wall. She stated she asked Bryant what had happened and her reply was, nothing, court records said. She stated Bryant then left the room to warm up food with Dingui.

She also stated when they returned to the room, Dingui appeared to be sleeping so

they laid her down to sleep. She stated Dingui did not wake up, cry, or use the restroom the

rest of the night.

The mother said she woke up hours later to find Iesha calling Dingui by her full

name which she rarely did. She stated after her attempts to get a response from Dingui were

not responding and called 911. The mother recalled Bryant being upset that she called 911.

According to court records, the little girl’s grandmother made several reports to the Department of Child Services accusing Bryant of child abuse. She said, “DCS refused to help her out.” The probable cause also states, “She flat out explained to DCS that if they did not step in, this child was going to die.”