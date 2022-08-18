BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park.

Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Damon Brown on Oct. 26, 2020.

Bennett is one of three suspects charged in Brown’s murder, the others being Jamal McFadden and Keshawn Bess. Bennett remains at large with McFadden and Bess in custody.





From left: Keshawn Bess, Jamal McFadden and Malik Bennett.

According to court documents, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2020, Bloomington police were called to a mobile home park in the 1600 block of N. Willis Drive. Inside one of the mobile homes, police found 26-year-old Damon Brown unconscious with a gunshot wound under his armpit. Brown was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

While executing a search of the mobile home, police discovered numerous bullet holes in and around the door along with a large amount of blood in the living room and 10 9mm casings. Police also found a large duffel bag that contained several pounds of marijuana.

According to court documents, police spoke with a witness who admitted to being in the mobile home at the time of the shooting. The witness said Brown had contacted him prior to the drug deal stating he’d felt uncomfortable about the deal and asking the witness to join him for the transaction.

The witness told police that three men came to the mobile home to buy the weed — the three men later identified as Bennett, McFadden and Bess. Bennett and Bess were armed, according to the witness, and had pointed their firearms and demanded the money and the weed.

Brown reportedly told the suspects to “just take it” before he was shot in his side. Investigators believe it was Bess who pulled the trigger.

The witness told police he ran into the back bedroom and hid in the bathroom with his girlfriend during the shooting. Witnesses and surveillance footage revealed the vehicle the three suspects fled in as a white Chevy with plates that came back to McFadden.

Court documents reveal McFadden contacted police to report his vehicle as stolen. He told the police he’d been in a barbershop near 38th and High School Road when his running car was stolen. Police spoke with the owner of the barbershop, however, who told authorities the barbershop wasn’t even open the day McFadden claimed to have visited the business. Police then tracked McFadden’s phone and found he had traveled to Bloomington on Oct. 26.

McFadden was arrested and charged with murder after returning to Bloomington Police Department, reportedly unannounced, to try and pick up his vehicle. When police confronted him with their knowledge, McFadden reportedly said, “I didn’t have no gun. I just ran.”

Police were then able to identify Keshawn Bess through McFadden’s phone records. Bess was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. Prior to arresting Bess, an attorney representing Bennett reached out to detectives stating that Bennett wished to give a statement about his involvement in Brown’s death.

Detectives met with Bennett and his attorney on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis. Bennett told police he had only been in the living room and had nothing to do with Brown’s murder and that he hadn’t been armed. The witness, however, identified Bennett as being armed, telling detectives Bennett “100% had a gun because he pointed it right at me during the robbery.”

A murder warrant was then issued for Bennett. Bennett has remained at large for several months, according to court record filings. On Wednesday, IMPD asked for the public’s help in locating Bennett stating he was believed to be in Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.