WINCHESTER, Ind. – A Randolph County man approached police to disclose he’d molested two minors.

Joshua Kimbrell, 38, faces three counts of child molesting, according to court records.

In late December, Kimbrell contacted investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office because he wanted to make a statement. He then informed police he’d inappropriately touched two minors.

The abuse happened multiple times, Kimbrell said, and he touched their private parts. He described the incidents as “blackout moments,” according to court documents, and said he stepped forward so the victims could “heal.”

During forensic interviews, the victims revealed the abuse had happened over the span of several years. It involved touching and rubbing; in one case, one of the victims said he “exposed his penis,” according to court documents.

During a later interview, Kimbrell said he didn’t know how many times the abuse happened. He said that on one occasion, he’d been rubbing the victim’s private parts but stopped after he “was able to get control of himself again.”

Kimbrell was due in court for his initial hearing on Friday, according to court records. He also has a pending criminal trespassing case in Randolph County.