INDIANAPOLIS – What started as a trip to pick up cupcakes for a party ended with a 20-year-old man in jail after he admitted he fired a shot in an interstate road rage case.

The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Saturday on I-465 on the south side. Xavion Eubank, 20, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, according to jail records.

Another driver called 911 to report the driver of a red Nissan had fired a shot at him on I-465 on the south side. While court documents don’t detail exactly what led to the shooting, both Eubank and the other driver described it as a “road rage” incident.

A state trooper stopped Eubank on Raymond Street shortly after it happened. Eubank’s passenger told police they were going to pick up cupcakes for a party when Eubank started arguing with the driver of a pickup truck. She told police Eubank fired a round in the direction of the truck.

Eubank’s account was similar. He told police he was on his way to get cupcakes when he was involved in a “road rage incident” with the driver of a pickup truck. He said he grabbed his gun from the center console and fired a shot at the other vehicle, according to court documents.

Eubank also told investigators he’d recently been involved in a different road rage incident in which someone fired a shot at him; he said he was “in fear of getting shot at” and grabbed his gun for protection.

The other driver told police he’d been heading home via I-465 on the west side when Eubank “started a road rage altercation.” He said he grabbed his phone as the situation escalated to get a photo of Eubank’s license plate and call 911.

The driver said the two vehicles were traveling side by side on I-465 approaching the I-65 northbound ramp. He planned to stay on I-465, while Eubank was in the lane to get on I-65 northbound. As Eubank approached the ramp, he pointed his gun toward the pickup truck and fired a shot, the driver told police.

The shot missed the driver and his truck, which had no visible damage, according to court documents.

Investigators recovered a Smith & Wesson .38 Special from Eubank’s vehicle. He was taken to the Marion County Justice Center.