SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents show that a child texted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Price, “Why do I have to stay in my room.”

Price responded with, “Because I beat your mom” and “I’m sorry buddy I’m just really drunk tonight.”

Price — a 13-year veteran of IMPD — was arrested on May 11 for the second time within two weeks on battery charges. The second arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, which resulted in Price being charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of battery on a child less than 14 years old.

Court documents show the child told investigators that in January of 2021 they saw Price throw a woman onto a table after she “bearhugged” him during an argument at a Fountaintown home.

Documents state that the next month, Price told the child to go to their room. While in the room, the child heard banging and crying during an argument between Price and the woman, the child told investigators. This is when the aforementioned text message exchange took place. After Price left the house, the child claimed to see the woman crying in the bathroom with a bruise on her arm.

The child also told investigators that in an incident between summer of 2021 and that fall, Price kicked a rocking chair into their stomach, which caused pain and a red mark, per court documents.

Price has been suspended without pay. IMPD Chief Randall Taylor recommended that Price be terminated to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.