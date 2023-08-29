INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal that an Indianapolis woman was reportedly over three times the legal limit when she struck a bicyclist with her SUV last week and caused serious injuries.

Cameron Beaver-Marsh, 25, is charged with two Level 5 felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She also faces one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

According to court documents, officers were called to the intersection of W. Washington Street and Rybolt Avenue on Aug. 23 on report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Booking photo of Cameron Beaver-Marsh (IMPD)

The bicyclist reportedly suffered compound fractures to his arm and leg from being struck by Beaver-Marsh’s SUV. There was also concern that the bicyclist suffered a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

Police reported Beaver-Marsh having bloodshot eyes and being unsteady on her feet while speaking to officers at the scene of the crash. She also smelled of alcohol, according to the police report.

Beaver-Marsh allegedly admitted to drinking at a friend’s house prior to getting behind the wheel. Court documents also reveal that Beaver-Marsh admitted to smoking marijuana wax and told police she did so daily.

A blood alcohol test conducted on Beaver-Marsh revealed she had a blood alcohol content of .276 percent, more than three times the legal .08 limit.

Police also discovered Beaver-Marsh has never received a valid driver’s license.

If convicted, Beaver-Marsh could face up to six years in prison.