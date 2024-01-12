INDIANAPOLIS – New court documents detailed a man who was shot in the head in early December as a suspected marijuana dealer.

Previous reports showed Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers were called to the 4600 block of Fall Creek Pkwy N. Dr. on Dec. 5, 2023, around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the victim, identified as 45-year-old John Berry suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

IMPD said Berry told officers that after he was shot, he went back home and went inside to “secure it.”

During an interview with neighbors, they told police that Berry called them alleging someone attempted to break into his home and broke his patio window. The neighbor added that he left to help Berry look for suspects.

According to the probable cause, both Berry and his neighbor saw three males standing in front of the home and the unknown males started to shoot at them.

Investigators said they located a large crime scene in the area which included several shell casings, broken glass and a blood trail leading to Berry’s home.

Berry was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police at scene of shooting near 46th and Fall Creek on Dec. 5, 2023

Detectives had an interview with the initial caller, the neighbor’s wife, who also confirmed her husband was called by Berry for help. He then went to help Berry and a few moments later, heard gunshots outside her home.

She called 9-1-1 after being unable to reach her husband. A recorded statement was taken from her husband that was very similar.

IMPD later got a search warrant for the Chevy Silverado Berry was driving and his neighbor was in. They observed evidence of gunshots, blood in the cab/cardboard box in the truck bed, two holsters in the cab and two live rounds.

During a subsequent search of Berry’s home uncovered several items investigators believe tied him to marijuana dealing.

Police said they found:

Large quantities of suspected marijuana

marijuana vape cartridges

edibles

mushroom edibles

mushrooms

suspected marijuana wax

Suspected psilocybin mushrooms

Two (black) scales

nearly $11.5K in U.S. cash

money counter

unloaded 12-gauge shotgun

loaded 9mm revolver

loaded special revolver

semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun

ammunition

HP laptop

DVR system

iPhone

Berry was charged with dealing a Schedule I controlled substance, Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana, Level 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, Level 6 felony.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.