MUNCIE, Ind. — A jilted ex is accused of striking her former boyfriend with a car after spotting him and his new girlfriend out walking on Halloween.

Kristen M. Hale, 37, of Muncie was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on a preliminary charge of domestic battery causing moderate injury, a Level 6 felony.

Booking photo of Kristen Hale (Delaware County Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to court documents, the victim was out walking with his new girlfriend when Hale spotted the couple in the area of W. White River Blvd. and W. Jackson Street. Hale is accused of nearly hitting the pair with her Toyota Camry before she exited the car and assaulted her ex-boyfriend with her fists and by spraying him with an aerosol can.

After returning to her car, Hale is accused of driving the Toyota at her ex-boyfriend and striking him with the vehicle, causing him to fly up onto the hood.

Police reported taking photographs of the victim’s injuries which included a large scratch on his shin. Numerous people reportedly witnessed the incident, court documents reveal, with one witness’s recollection of the event matching with the victim’s.

The victim told police he had broken up with Hale approximately three months ago and accused her of harassing him ever since, according to the documents.

If Hale is charged with a Level 6 felony by the Delaware County Prosecutor, she could face up to two and a half years in prison if convicted.