MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman is charged after reportedly beating two family members including her mother and an 11-year-old girl.

Court documents detail 19-year-old Ashley Marie Barnes was charged with battery and strangulation on June 17. This was after Muncie Police were called to a home off West 32nd Street just after 8 p.m. in reference to a domestic battery incident.

Police say an 11-year-old girl and other witnesses told officers that Barnes had “slapped her in the face, punched her body and put both hands around her neck.” Investigators noted the girl had marks on her neck and face in the probable cause affidavit.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Barnes’ mother also told investigators that when she tried to separate Barnes and the 11-year-old, she had her hair pulled, she was pushed and she was hit in the back of the head.

Court documents say officers took pictures of the mother’s wounds to document her injuries. They added she had “scrapes on her legs and her fingers were bleeding.”

Another family member also said Barnes stuck him in the face while he tried to stop her violent altercation but stated he didn’t want charges filed.

Ashley Barnes mugshot (Delaware County Jail)

The probable cause added that there were several children present in the home during the fight with Barnes along with the 11-year-old girl. They included a 12-year-old girl, and four boys at 17, 10, 9 and 7 years old.

Barnes is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, Level 5 Felony, strangulation, Level 6 Felony and battery, Class B Misdemeanor.

She has an initial hearing scheduled for July 12 at 1:30 p.m.