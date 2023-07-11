MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is being held behind bars after his girlfriend accused him of holding a gun to her head for nearly an hour while he paced back and forth and debated whether or not he’d kill her, court documents reveal.

Kayden Cook, 23, was arrested on Monday and is being held in the Delaware County Jail. He faces felony charges of criminal confinement, strangulation, pointing a firearm and intimidation.

According to court documents, a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a hotel in Muncie at 1:44 a.m. on Monday where the victim told the deputy that she was afraid Cook was going to kill her.

The victim told police she was Cook’s girlfriend and mother to his child. After getting into an argument with Cook on Sunday, the victim left to stay in a hotel due to fearing for her life, court documents detail.

The victim said she had argued with Cook before but this was the first time “she was actually afraid he was going to kill her,” court documents reveal.

According to court documents, the victim was driving back to Cook’s Muncie home to drop off their child when Cook allegedly cut off her vehicle and forced her to drive into the yard. She said Cook then approached her vehicle, opened her car door and pushed against her throat. She also accused Cook of snapping her key off in her vehicle’s ignition and throwing her phone.

The victim told the deputy she nearly called the police but decided not to as she feared calling cops “would make matters worse.” The victim said she then grabbed their baby and walked into the garage where she accused Cook of holding a gun to her head “for about an hour” while he paced back and forth.

The victim told deputies that she was so scared she started to pray. Cook reportedly told her that “praying is useless because there is no God and he is the decider on if she lives or if she dies,” court documents detail.

The victim said Cook finally let her go after Cook’s mother arrived at the home.

Deputies reported arriving at Cook’s residence on Jackson Street on Monday in an attempt to make contact with Cook. Cook initially came outside to speak with deputies but then returned inside the home and refused to exit. Cook’s mother eventually talked Cook into coming back outside where he was arrested.

Cook accused the victim of breaking off the key in her own ignition and told deputies she drove off the road and into the yard on her own accord. Cook told officers he did own a firearm.

If convicted, Cook could face between three and 16 years in prison on his most serious charge.