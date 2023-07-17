MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an 18-year-old from Muncie is accused of child molestation after he reportedly admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl for the past 10 months. The girl told police she was six to eight weeks pregnant.

Michael Johnson Jr. was arrested on Thursday on multiple preliminary charges of child molestation and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, police searched the 12-year-old girl’s phone and found several photos of her with Johnson including nude images of the pair together.

When officers spoke to Johnson, he reportedly admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the 12-year-old and said the two had been “dating” since September 2022.

A search of Johnson’s phone uncovered numerous sexually explicit photographs and videos of the 12-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the 12-year-old girl told detectives she was six to eight weeks pregnant on Thursday after she contacted police about an incident that occurred at a friend’s home that led her to becoming intoxicated.

Police gained consent from the girl’s mother to search her phone, leading to the discovery of the photos of herself and Johnson.

Johnson could face between three and 16 years in prison if found guilty of a Level 3 felony charge of child molestation.