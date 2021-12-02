Court docs: Man who stabbed 2 IMPD officers planned ambush in retaliation for large medical bill

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday morning told authorities he did so because he felt wronged by a large medical bill he couldn’t afford and decided to take it out on police, according to an affidavit.

The incident unfolded at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, which is just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Police arrived to find a man — later identified as 20-year-old Deonta Williams — standing in the street. He told them he was being harassed by another person. IMPD said the officers told Williams they would try to find the person involved, but when they turned and began walking away, Williams stabbed them. One officer was stabbed in the chest. The other was stabbed in the neck.

The officers then gave verbal commands for Williams to get on the ground. When he did not comply, the officers shot Williams multiple times.

Documents show that after having surgery to close a wound in his neck, an officer arrived at the hospital to speak with Williams. He told the officer that he called 911 and made up a story about being harassed to draw officers to his location.

“He said that he felt the city owed him because he had received a large medical bill that he could not pay and decided to take it out on the officers,” states the affidavit.

Later while in jail, the officer spoke with Williams again and asked what his plan was. Williams told the officer he just wanted to die and, “Get my own justice,” by killing an officer.

“He said he hoped to get the gun from the officer he killed and then have the other officer shoot him, and that would get him justice.”

Williams was arrested for attempted murder and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will decide on final charges.