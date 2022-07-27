MUNCIE, Ind. — Two parents were arrested after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 6-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon at a home on Muncie’s southside, according to police.

Per the Muncie Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of South Monroe Street at approximately 2:25 p.m. for a reported shooting inside a home. When officers arrived, they found that someone had fired a gun inside, hitting the victim in the head.

Despite all efforts to save the child, she was pronounced dead after being rushed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, police said.

“All I could have done, and what I did do, is pray for the family,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood. “My heart goes out to the family. It’s sad.”

“Through the investigation it was determined that a 6-year-old male sibling had retrieved a gun from a safe in the residence and had accidentally shot his sister,” shared MPD Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell.

Police arrested 27-year-old Kimberly Grayson and 28-year-old Jacob Grayson, the parents of both children, on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 Felony, and several counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 Felony.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX59 on Wednesday details how the child was able to easily get the gun and “deplorable” living conditions that investigators found when they responded to the home.

Investigators were told by the 6-year-old boy that he got a black gun out of a safe in his mom and dad’s bedroom while his mom napped, court documents show. The boy told police that the safe was on a dresser in his parent’s bedroom.

“[He] stated that the key was in the key hole and he simply turned it, pushed on the door, and it opened,” an officer stated in the affidavit. “He advised he accidentally shot [her] while playing with the gun.”

Officers conducted interviews with both parents at the police station after the shooting.

According to police, Kimberly told investigators that her son had accessed the safe in the past and that she had taken a nap the afternoon of the shooting, but that she estimated she had only slept for five minutes. Documents show she was napping in the bedroom where the safe was located.

“The safe was on a very low dresser that [boy] can easily reach,” the affidavit said.

Documents also show that Kimberly told investigators she and her husband have taken the 6-year-old boy to a shooting range before and showed him how to use a handgun.

When investigators spoke with Jacob, he also told them that the young boy had accessed the safe previously, documents show.

The father told police that there are two firearms in the safe and that each had a loaded magazine inserted. He also acknowledged the boy had been to the shooting range before, according to the affidavit.

Court documents also detailed dire living conditions inside the home.

“The living conditions in the home were deplorable. There was food, trash, animal feces, and furniture strewn throughout the house. The children’s beds were mattresses on the floor with no sheets or blankets,” an officer wrote.

Investigators also said both mattresses were stained and the walls of the home appeared to have feces smeared on them in several places.

Several neighbors that live in the immediate area of the home where this happened told FOX59 off camera they weren’t aware there were even children in the home where this happened, citing that they had not seen anyone outside playing from what they can recall.

Kimberly is being held in the Delaware County Jail on a $65,000 surety bond, while records show Jacob was released after posting a $65,000 surety bond.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in the case, according to court records.

MPD Chief Nathan Sloan released the following statement:

“The right to possess firearms is one of the greatest freedoms granted to us by the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That said, it is every gun owner’s responsibility to store and care for their firearms appropriately. Guns should never be within reach or accessible to children or those who cannot be trusted to handle them. In a home with children, firearms should be stored in a quality locked safe- preferably one designed for gun storage.

“All new firearms are sold with locks to render the firearm inoperable and if a safe is not available, this is the next best option. If the firearm was purchased in used condition and the lock is not available, the weapon should be stored unloaded in an appropriate location with the ammunition stored separately in a different part of the residence. Gun ownership is a heavy burden and when these basic gun safety guidelines are ignored it puts our most vulnerable citizens at considerable risk.”