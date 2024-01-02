MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie woman suspected of being intoxicated went on an abusive tirade that included kicking a police officer, spitting in the officer’s face, loudly screaming and cursing at hospital staff, and accusing medical staff and police of being racist or sexually assaulting her.

Lyndsey Renee Barton, 39, was arrested on the first day of 2024 after police were called to a mobile home park at 4:18 p.m. on report of a domestic dispute. She faces a preliminary charge of battery of a police officer, a Level 5 felony, along with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to court records, police responded to a mobile home in the 2000 block of E. 29th Street where the homeowner told police that Barton was no longer welcome.

Police said Barton was irate and didn’t listen when officers told her that the homeowner was within their rights to eject Barton from the premises. Barton reportedly was screaming and cursing in the officer’s face, spraying him with spit and refusing to stop.

Barton reportedly told police “she didn’t care” that she was spitting in the officer’s face or making a scene the whole trailer park could hear. She began screaming about pressing charges against the homeowner and demanded she be taken to jail in order to press charges, police said.

Police reported that Barton smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to leave the premises.

Barton went on to berate the officer by calling him racist and claiming police brutality had been inflicted upon her, police reported.

Lyndsey Barton (Delaware Co Jail)

After being detained and taken to the hospital, Barton is accused of kicking the police officer in the knee and screaming out curses at the hospital staff.

Police said Barton refused any care at the hospital but, after realizing she was about to be taken to jail, began to scream about how she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police finally were able to transport Barton to jail, but said they were unable to ever conduct a breathalyzer test on the woman due to her lack of cooperation.

Court records reveal that this isn’t the first time Barton had clashed with police officers. In 2021, Barton was charged with resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She ended up pleading guilty to OWI and was given a year of probation.

In 2019, Barton was charged with battery by bodily waste of a public safety officer. She pleaded guilty to the charge and was given 310 days of probation.