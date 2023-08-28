INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who triggered an AMBER Alert after driving off with his three young children is charged with battering the mother of his kids and spitting on her face.

Kevin Dempsey, 39, is charged with felony counts of intimidation and domestic battery along with two misdemeanor charges stemming from the allegations against him.

Court records detail the incident that led to Dempsey reportedly driving off with his three young children which led to an AMBER Alert being issued on Aug. 14.

According to the court documents, the mother of Dempsey’s children called Indianapolis police on the morning of Aug. 14 and accused Dempsey of battering her and then driving off with her children.

The woman accused Dempsey of punching her in the eye, spitting on her face, tearing off her wig, damaging her vehicle and threatening her and their children.

After one of the alleged attacks, the woman told police that Dempsey drove off with their three young children, leading to the AMBER Alert being issued.

Police said Dempsey ended up notifying police that he had returned home with the children. Officers arrived on scene and safely located the children. Dempsey was then placed under arrest.

According to court documents, the victim showed police photographs of her damaged car along with a photograph of the wig that was ripped off her head. Police said strands of her natural hair could be seen still connected to the wig.

Text messages reportedly sent by Dempsey to the victim also included a message that said, “I’ll kill u and the kids.”

Charged with two Level 6 felonies, Dempsey could face between six months to two and a half years in jail if convicted.