The scene of the shooting at Orion and Bancroft on 3/28/23.

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy man is being charged with murder after reported ongoing tensions between neighbors became a deadly shooting on the city’s east side.

Court documents filed on June 29 detail 25-year-old Zachariah Meehan was charged with one count of murder for the late March incident.

Indianapolis police officers were called to Orion Avenue around 6 p.m. on March 28 for a person shot. Officers located a man later identified as 64-year-old Thomas Baughman in the front yard of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers determined the suspect was Meehan, who was still inside with his girlfriend. Baughman was then taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The probable cause explains around 6:30 p.m., IMPD officers asked Meehan to come outside the home but after he refused, SWAT was then called to the scene. Negotiators were able to convince both Meehan and his girlfriend to come out and officers took Meehan into custody.

During initial interviews at the IMPD homicide office, Meehan told investigators that he had ongoing issues with his neighbors since he moved in. He alleged that Baughman had broken into his home, stolen his mail, that Baughman’s friend had stolen dog food from his porch and Baughman had stalked him on social media.

Meehan said he saw his duplex neighbor Baughman’s friend outside going through his mailbox and after confronting him, the man went inside and Baughman came out. He added that he and Baughman got into an altercation and then Meehan fired one shot claiming “self-defense.”

Court documents show Meehan originally admitted to investigators that he shot Baughman on the night of March 28 but he wasn’t charged with murder until June once detectives built a case and arrested him.

Detectives say during a recorded phone call with his girlfriend’s sister, Meehan said his neighbor tried to break into his house and another neighbor was trying to snoop through his mail. “I told him to get off my property or something would happen,” Meehan said on the call.

Court documents detail Baughman also said, “he kept running his mouth” and “I pulled the f***ing trigger man, I pulled the f***ing trigger,” during the call.

When police spoke with witnesses about the deadly incident, many gave a general timeline that matched Meehan’s up until the altercation where they say Meehan “wasn’t provoked.”

One neighbor told officers he had taken his dog to exercise and was on the sidewalk underneath Meehan’s window when he was confronted through the window. The neighbor added that he didn’t see Meehan’s gun.

He went back inside and told Baughman what happened and didn’t realize there was an altercation until he saw him laying on the ground injured outside.

Meehan is charged with murder and his jury trial is scheduled for October 2 at 9 a.m.