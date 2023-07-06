COATESVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing a sexual misconduct charge after investigators say he had inappropriate relations with underaged youth.

Court documents detail Kevin Reckelhoff was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor under the age of 16.

Investigators say Reckelhoff stayed overnight at a place in Coatesville, Indiana on April 28. Two juvenile witnesses stated that Ruckelhoff gave them alcoholic beverages, specifically naming them Coors Light and Crown Royal.

The witnesses added Ruckelhoff drank the alcohol with them while in the room. The probable cause affidavit states while at the Coatesville home, Ruckelhoff also performed a sexual act on one of the juveniles while he thought they were asleep.

That juvenile provided supporting information to investigators on how he knew the suspect to be Ruckelhoff. Another juvenile told investigators that Ruckelhoff supplied the alcohol to the minors and was drunk enough to be nearly “unconscious” during the time of the reported sexual assault.

In May 2023 an adult family member was interviewed by investigators sharing what happened when they were younger. Court documents say he recounted being touched “inappropriately” by Reckelhoff.

The man specifically stated on multiple occasions which was estimated to be over 12 times, between the ages of 14 to 18 when Reckelhoff touched his private areas or had inappropriate relations with the, then juvenile.

Numerous of those sexual acts reportedly happened outside of Putnam County Jurisdiction.

Ruckelhoff is being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 Felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor when the child is under 16, Level 6 Felony.

His next pretrial conference is scheduled for October 11 at 9 a.m.