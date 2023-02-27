GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint and leaving her on the side of the road claimed the two engaged in a consensual threesome. But according to court documents, two cemetery workers who were nearby said they never saw a third person.

Police were called to West Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood just before 9 a.m. on March 4, 2019. The caller told police a woman who was standing on the side of the road was bleeding. The caller also said that they saw a black GMC Yukon leaving the area.

When investigators spoke to the woman, they described her as having a “bloody face, redness to her neck area, and red and swollen eyes.” The woman said she had met Kenji Edison, 41, on Facebook and he picked her up in a black SUV at her mother’s home in Franklin between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. that day. She said the two unsuccessfully tried to get a hotel room before Edison revealed he was married.

Kenji Edison booking photo

The two then got into an argument, and the woman said Edison struck her, put a gun to her head, and then drove her to Forest Lawn Cemetery where he ordered her to go in back. The woman said Edison then raped her and struck her several more times with a closed fist. Edison then reportedly took her cell phone before pushing her out of the vehicle.

Court documents indicate a witness said she was driving behind a Yukon on West Stones Crossing Road when the driver pulled into a driveway. The witness said she then saw a woman get “shoved out of the vehicle.” She provided police a license plate number that matched with a number registered to Edison in the BMV database, according to court documents.

When police spoke to Edison, he claimed another woman was already in the car when he picked up the victim and then drove the three of them to Forest Lawn Cemetery. “Edison stated a threesome ensued,” read a probable cause affidavit.

According to Edison’s interview with investigators, he told them the victim hit him, and then the second woman hit the victim.

Investigators spoke with the second woman, and court document indicate she corroborated Edison’s version of events. However, when police asked her what the victim looked like and what she was wearing during the day of the attack, they said her description was “inaccurate.”

Police later questioned two Forest Lawn Cemetery workers who witnessed a black SUV on the property on March 4, 2019. They said they saw a naked man inside the vehicle “moving like he was having sex.” The workers then said they witnessed a woman exit the back of the SUV and adjust her clothes before going to the front passenger seat. “The workers did not see a third person in the vehicle,” allege court documents.

Prosecutors officially charged Edison with rape, battery and interference with the reporting of a crime on February 15, 2023. It’s unclear what may have led to the delay in charges.