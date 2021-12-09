Court docs: Former Kentucky police detective exchanged child porn with Indy woman

PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky detective arrested on federal sex crime charges is accused of exchanging images of child pornography with a woman in Indianapolis.

Federal documents filed on Monday allege that 50-year-old Christopher Livingood, of Bourbon County, Kentucky, produced and distributed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The documents also make reference to Livingood’s prior employment as a narcotics detective with the Paris Police Department from May 2000 to Oct. 2010.

According to a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Livingood’s crimes occurred in March of 2018, May of 2018, and June of 2019.

The affidavit states that in March of 2018, Livingood produced and sent to Diana Roe, a woman living in Indianapolis, sexually explicit images of an infant. The documents go on to state that from May of 2018 through June of 2019, Livingood and Roe exchanged images of minors engaged in sexual activity with adults, pubescent and prepubescent children.

The documents outline how Indianapolis police worked with the FBI to identify Kik Messenger user “bryan388” as Christopher Livingood. The Kik conversations between Roe and “bryan388” also revealed evidence that Livingood was engaged in bestiality with two dogs he has access to.

Emails, IP addresses and social media pages were used to track Livingood to a home in Bourbon County.

According to documents, Livingood was arrested in Nicholasville on Dec. 3 at his girlfriend’s home.

Roe was arrested and charged federally in May of 2019. She has since been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release after her imprisonment and pay $31,000 in restitution.