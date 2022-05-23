NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Fishers woman was charged with armed robbery after police say she and a male accomplice broke into an apartment and held three people at gunpoint and stole their electronics.

Police were called to the Lions Creek Apartments in Noblesville on December 20, 2021 for a reported robbery in a unit on Hurst Strand Way.

Three people at the apartment told police they had been robbed by a man and woman who pointed Glock handguns at their heads.

The victims identified the female as 19-year-old Megan Abbott. They said she had been to the apartment before, and they also recognized her from school. They told police they also heard the male, who they said they didn’t recognize, call her “Meg.”

Megan Abbott booking photo

According to a probable cause affidavit, the male also had a short barreled AR-15 rifle that he fired into the ceiling of the apartment.

Court documents also indicate Abbott and the unknown male repeatedly asked for the whereabouts of another person who sometimes stayed at the apartment. The victims told them that the person was not there, and they had no way of contacting them since they did not have a phone number.

The robbers told the victims that if that person returned and they were not told about it, Abbott and the male would “come back to the residence and kill everyone” according to court documents.

The court documents also show that one of the male victims was hit in the ear with a gun by the male robber when he tried to use his phone.

The victims also told police that the unknown male asked Abbott, “Should we blow them up?” Abbott reportedly answered, “that’s up to you.”

Approximately $2,200 worth of electronics was reported stolen in the robbery: a computer monitor, multiple gaming systems, and televisions.

A warrant was issued for Abbott’s arrest on April 26, 2022. She was arrested on May 20.

Her charges include armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another, burglary with a deadly weapon, and theft.