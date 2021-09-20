Court docs: DNA evidence, fingerprint led police to suspect in series of Indianapolis rapes

INDIANAPOLIS – A fingerprint recovered from the scene of a sexual assault led investigators to arrest a suspected serial rapist, police say.

According to court documents, Darrell Goodlow is accused of six sexual assaults involving eight victims over the span of more than a year. Four of the assaults occurred on the east side, while one happened in Lawrence and another was reported east of downtown.

The first case was reported in Aug. 2020; the most recent one took place in September 2021.

Here are the addresses:

Aug. 1, 2020: First rape reported on Bosart Ave.

Oct. 1, 2020: Three victims raped inside a home on Audobon; family dog also killed

Feb. 13, 2021: Lawrence police investigate sexual assault on E. 52 nd St.

St. June 6, 2021: Rape reported on Lesley Ave.

June 28, 2021: Rape reported on Campbell Ave.

Sept. 8, 2021: Rape reported on Campbell Ave.

In all six cases, women reported they’d been raped by an “unknown Black male.” In several of the cases, the man was armed with a knife and threatened to kill the victim, according to court documents. Investigators recovered evidence from the scene and developed a DNA profile of the perpetrator.

The rape cases remained unsolved until the Sept. 8 attack. In that case, police recovered a fingerprint from the crime scene. The IMPD Latent Print Unit traced the fingerprint to Goodlow.

On Sept. 16, detectives applied for a warrant to get Goodlow’s DNA sample. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Service Agency (Crime Lab) said Goodlow’s DNA profile matched the DNA profile of the suspect in the assaults.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Goodlow on Friday; he was taken into custody at a home on Campbell Avenue—not far from two of the reported assaults. The FBI and Lawrence Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Several details about the investigation remain unanswered, such as how Goodlow gained access to victims’ homes and how he how targeted them.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the investigation.