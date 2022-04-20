DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County man is under arrest after allegedly supplying vapes to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex and lying about his age and identity.

Jacob Scott Glenn, 24, of Cicero was arrested on Monday and charged with promotion of human trafficking of a minor, a Level 3 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. He is being held in the Delaware County Jail without bond.

According to court documents, Glenn came in contact with the 14-year-old girl on the social media platform Snapchat. Glenn originally identified himself as a 16-year-old. The girl told investigators she had started talking to Glenn because he had told her he could purchase vapes, or e-cigarettes, for her.

The girl eventually agreed to meet Glenn on Dec. 24, 2021. Glenn gave the girl a false name, according to the court documents. On Christmas Day, the girl said she snuck out of her house after midnight and met Glenn who drove them to a Pilot Travel Center in Delaware County.

Glenn allegedly told the 14-year-old he didn’t take cash and only would accept sex in exchange for the vapes. He also reportedly told the girl that she wasn’t the first girl he’d given vapes to in exchange for sex.

The minor complied with the older Glenn and had intercourse with him in order to receive the vapes, according to the court documents. Glenn allegedly took her back to the Pilot again in January where once more he had her exchange sex for vapes.

The 14-year-old told police she did not know Glenn was 24 until after these encounters when he sent her a TikTok video of his truck. She noticed his profile listed him as 24. She then looked him up on social media and discovered his real name. The girl told police she would not have interacted with Glenn had she known his true age.

According to the court records, Glenn’s crimes came to light after the 14-year-old girl’s father discovered the vapes in her bedroom and asked his daughter how she had obtained them. Her father then approached the Chesterfield Police Department.

The juvenile girl also allegedly confessed what had occurred between her and Glenn to a few friends and two of her teachers.

Police collected evidence from the girl’s phone that not only displayed that she had been at the Pilot Travel Center at the times previously mentioned, but contained video and photographic evidence that supports the allegations against Glenn.

Officers arrested Glenn at his parent’s home in Cicero on Monday. Police reported that Glenn’s parents shouted at officers and told their son not to answer any questions. Glenn was transported to jail after signing a form and declining an interview with police.

Jacob Scott Glenn has also been previously charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in Madison County in October 2020. That case is still pending.