CHESTERFIELD, Ind. — A Chesterfield man is accused of making a juvenile strip naked before allegedly beating him with a belt so badly that the juvenile nearly blacked out, according to court documents.

Terrell Dodd, 40, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony, along with domestic battery resulting in serious injury, a Level 5 felony.

He was booked into Madison County Jail last week.

Booking photo of Terrell Dodd (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to court documents, Dodd is accused of frequently abusing the juvenile including beating him badly with a belt in September.

The victim told police that Dodd forced him to strip down until he was naked before striking him with the belt for 15 to 20 minutes. The victim said he then rode for six miles on his bike in a downpour after leaving Dodd’s home before calling someone for help. The victim told police he was beaten so badly he nearly blacked out and puked.

Officers noted severe redness, abrasion-like markings and bruising on the victim’s body. Officers noted that the wounds appeared to have been made by a webbing-style belt.

Police attempted to contact Dodd on multiple occasions to interview him about the allegations. Police said on Oct. 16 an officer made contact with Dodd via telephone. Dodd was reportedly in the hospital due to “the stress” of the accusations.

“They can say whatever they want and point the finger because a kid gets their butt whopped for not listening,” Dodd reportedly told the officer.

On Oct. 17, police searched Dodd’s home and found a webbed belt. Police also found jars containing marijuana.

Police called the condition within the home “deplorable” and said there was dog feces sitting in piles in various rooms. There were cockroaches in the home along with mounds of dirty clothes that smelled musty and food and trash spread throughout the house, court documents detail.