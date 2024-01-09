JAMESTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Boone County man told a child’s family member that he was taking the girl over to his house to “wrap presents” just two days before Christmas.

The girl later told police there was no Christmas gift wrapping, however, and that instead the man molested her.

Kevin Webb, 62, of Jamestown was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

Kevin Webb (Boone County Jail)

According to court documents, Webb is accused of molesting the child on Dec. 23 at his Jamestown home.

The victim told authorities she had been visiting a family member on Christmas break when Webb walked her down the street to get “cookies” and to “wrap Christmas presents.”

Once in Webb’s home, however, the 62-year-old man is accused of fondling the child and asking her to undress. The girl later told her family members about the incident.

Police arrested Webb on Thursday after obtaining a search warrant.

Webb did not speak to police, according to court documents, and instead contacted his lawyer.

If convicted, Webb could face up between two and 12 years in prison on a Level 4 felony charge.