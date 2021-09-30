Court docs: Beech Grove man shot at semi driver on I-465; suspect charged with criminal recklessness with deadly weapon

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A Beech Grove man has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at a semi driver on the interstate earlier in September.

On September 21, police received several calls about shots fired at a vehicle on I-465 northbound.

One of the callers was the semi driver himself, who told police someone he knew shot several times at his vehicle before exiting onto Pendleton Pike. The man himself was not hurt, but the semi was hit by several bullets.

According to an affidavit, troopers observed damage to the right side of the semi and a hole on the upper part of the passenger side of the semi. Both were consistent with damage caused by gunfire. The passenger side window was also broken, believed to have been caused by gunfire as well. Bullet fragments were later collected by crime scene technicians.

Court documents show the semi driver identified the shooter as Darnell Middlebrook, 37. He said they had a history, and Middlebrook did not like him “because of Middlebrook’s girlfriend” — a woman he used to have a relationship with.

During an interview with police, the semi driver said Middlebrook had been threatening him and his family for about six months, calling him multiple times a day from different phone numbers.

The semi driver said as he was heading north on I-465 on September 21, he saw a man in a silver Camaro he later recognized as Middlebrook. He said the man was to the right of him and attempted to get him to pull over. The driver refused and told police he then heard gunfire and saw Middlebrook’s arm outside of his window. Middlebrook then exited the interstate onto Pendleton Pike.

Another witness told police she saw the incident from behind and gave police a picture of two cars matching the description of the semi and Camaro. She told police she saw the driver of the silver vehicle trying to wave to the semi driver to pull over before firing around 5 or 6 shots.

The semi driver’s family corroborated his claims of harassment by Middlebrook, saying the first time Middlebrook made contact with them was in March of 2021. One family member said Middlebrook threatened to have her killed.

Investigators then determined the silver Camaro belonged to Middlebrook’s girlfriend and was able to track the suspect down to a Beech Grove home.

Middlebrook was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.