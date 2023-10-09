INDIANAPOLIS — Court records confirm a 20-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of taking part in a deadly triple shooting more than a year ago on Indy’s east side.

On a Friday afternoon in late September 2022, gunfire erupted at Champz Barber Shop along East 10th Street.

Kevin Stigger, 24, died inside the business. Two others were wounded.

“Bullets flying everywhere and you could hear them woosh past,” said shooting victim Glenda Woods in November of last year.

Glenda Woods spoke about the chaos last year. The shooting injured both of her legs before a complete stranger helped stop the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.

“I am so grateful,” said Woods.

Police would not explain why it took more than a year to make an arrest following the deadly shooting and some of the court documents remain sealed, but some of the witnesses and victims who were here at the time say they’re relieved someone is finally being held accountable for that crime.

After the shooting, police said a third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran for help inside a nearby bank.

An officer on patrol apprehended two other people running from the scene. The pair were detained but later released after consulting with the prosecutor’s office.

This month, just over one year after that violence, jail records and police reports confirm 20-year-old Jamion Johnson has been arrested for reckless homicide, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

While the motive for the killing remains unclear, Johnson was arrested on a warrant this past Friday after he left his home on Colorado, just a few blocks away from the barbershop.

An affidavit filed in the case claims police also found several bags of marijuana and a handgun on the suspect, leading to drug and weapons charges being filed as well.

Police wouldn’t say whether or not they plan to make any additional arrests in the case.

In the meantime, Johnson is due in court for his initial hearing later this week.