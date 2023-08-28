MUNCIE, Ind. – Two were arrested after Muncie police uncovered several narcotic drugs during a traffic stop last Thursday.

Taylor Renee Ball booking photo (Delaware County)

Court records showed 22-year-old Taylor Renee Ball was preliminarily charged with dealing meth, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

Phillip Todd Besser, 59, was also preliminarily charged with dealing meth, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delaware County Sheriff’s stated they found the reported drugs after conducting a traffic stop on Aug. 24 around 12:30 in the morning on East 29th Street and South U.S. 35.

Court documents stated an officer’s K9 had indicated the presence of drugs in the car and investigators then located a large amount of meth along with reported cocaine, heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers said the drugs were found in “plastic bags” in a white styrofoam cup that contained a “dark-colored carbonated liquid.” Police believed this was done in a covert way to conceal and destroy potential evidence.

Phillip Todd Besser booking photo (Delaware County)

Besser was also found with a large amount of cash totaling nearly $960. He told detectives that he had no association with the drugs found in the car but declined a formal interview with police.

Court records indicated Besser was later released from jail on bond.

Investigators said they placed all items found during the traffic stop into evidence, including an orange-colored pill found on Ball.

An initial court hearing has not been set for either Ball or Besser.