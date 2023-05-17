LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County couple were arrested after police said the man barricaded himself in a barn and threatened officers about an explosive.

Police said they spotted Casey Brown, 37, outside of a home in the unincorporated community of Fort Ritner on Sunday, May 14. Brown was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

When officers tried to apprehend Brown, he reportedly disregarded their verbal commands and ran into a nearby barn. Police said he barricaded himself, refused to exit and told officers that he had a bomb.

Brown’s girlfriend, Wendy Stancombe, was also on scene and became “very agitated and disorderly,” according to police. She reportedly told officers several times that Brown would blow everyone up with a bomb that was in the barn.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Brown refused to come out of the barn for more than four hours. A SWAT team eventually entered the barn to take Brown into custody.

Brown was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for the warrant plus additional offenses of resisting law enforcement, intimidation, possession of a hoax device, and disorderly conduct. Stancombe was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for disorderly conduct.