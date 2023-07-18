HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A jury trial for a rape case, stemming back to 2018, was delayed further in the Hancock County Superior Court.

Court documents reveal that 24-year-old Adam Michael Kincaid’s trial was slated to begin this week but has now been delayed until at least August. The Greenfield Daily Reporter said the court sent information late Monday informing the trial had been postponed. The proceedings had been delayed on multiple occasions, over ten times since 2022.

According to the report, the judge said the trial was continued due to an “unexpected death in his family.” Court records stated the case will now begin on Aug. 7.

The probable cause affidavit said investigators spoke with two female victims in 2018 who witnessed the reported sexual assault of each other after a house party on the evening of June 22, 2018.

Officers stated Kincaid, who was 19 years old at the time, was the primary suspect in the investigation. The first victim stated that both she and the other victim were drinking “heavily.” She added that she had a girlfriend in college at the time.

The victim said Kincaid had been asking “inappropriate” questions about her having a girlfriend that night.

Investigators stated the victim shared that “everyone was hanging out” as the night progressed when a group of guys, including Kincaid, asked both women to go with them to McDonald’s.

During the car ride, the victim said Kincaid began grabbing her and the other victim inappropriately even after telling him that she “had a girlfriend and did not want to do this with him.”

Court documents detailed some of the more specific details of the sexual encounter and how both victims were reportedly forced to do things they didn’t consent to, including touching Kincaid’s genital area and him touching theirs. They added none of the other passengers in the vehicle stepped in to stop Kincaid’s actions.

When investigators questioned the second victim, she also confirmed several details from the evening and added she didn’t remember everything because she was going “in and out of consciousness.”

Kincaid was charged in August 2021 with two counts of rape, Level 3 felony and two counts of sexual battery, Level 6 felony.

He has a pretrial conference scheduled for July 26 at 10 a.m. His jury trial is now slated to begin on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.

Kincaid is also charged in a separate rape case in Marion County, those charges were filed in Oct. 2021.