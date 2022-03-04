EDINBURGH, Ind. — A man and woman accused of counterfeiting fled the Edinburgh Outlet Mall and drove the wrong way down a highway in an attempt to outrun police before eventually being caught on Interstate 65.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, officers were called to Carters Clothing store at the Edinburgh Outlet Mall on Thursday on a report of a woman using counterfeit money. Police spotted the female suspect run from a store and enter a black Toyota Camry and proceeded to attempt to stop the vehicle near Executive and Marketplace drives, police said.

The Toyota fled, however, driving the wrong way on southbound US 31 and nearly striking several vehicles, according to police. The Toyota ended up cutting across the median and fled onto southbound I-65.



Erica May, left, and William Cokley (Photo provided by Edinburgh police)

Police identified the driver of the Toyota as William Cokley and the female suspect as Erica May. Police said Cokley and May were eventually detained on I-65 after Cokley tried to reverse on the interstate but was blocked by stopped semi traffic.

According to police, officers were able to retrieve four counterfeit $100 bills thrown from the Toyota during the pursuit along with two counterfeit bills passed at Carter’s STore.

Cokley and May face charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, counterfeiting, theft and possession of marijuana. Both are being held at Bartholomew County Jail.