INDIANAPOLIS – A 40-year-old man died in a weekend shooting on the near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded to the 1100 block of W. 27th St. around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Officers found a man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Charles R. Muldrow III.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Dan Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.