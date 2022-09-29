INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.

Glass was on probation at the time for two prior felony convictions. One of the convictions was for the armed robbery of a store clerk.

While in jail for the robbery, prosecutors say Glass attacked another inmate and fractured the man’s jaw. Glass was found guilty of battery resulting in serious bodily injury for his assault of the fellow inmate.

Under the convictions, Glass is not allowed to have firearms by federal law.

Police say during the compliance check in 2020, Glass refused to tell officers if there were any weapons in the home. During a search, police found a loaded 9mm handgun and an additional 59 rounds of ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Columbus Field Division (ATF) investigated the case in conjunction with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

As part of the sentence, U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ordered that Glass be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.