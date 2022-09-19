INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after police found him to be in possession of a firearm during a 2021 compliance check.

Steven Williams Jr., 39, was sentenced on Friday.

Court documents show he was previously convicted of reckless homicide and dealing cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police conducted a compliance check at his home on September 13, 2019 and saw evidence of illegal drug activity in plain view. Based on that evidence, a search warrant was secured.

Investigators then found a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, a pill press, baggies, and U.S. currency. According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Indiana, “further investigation led to the discovery of two loaded 9mm handguns[,] two .223 caliber rifles, and three 30 round high-capacity magazines.”

It is illegal for Williams to possess firearms due to his multiple prior felony convictions in Marion County.

Both IMPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

Williams will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from prison, per a judge’s order.