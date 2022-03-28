INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted child molester is wanted in Marion County for failure to register as a sex offender, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

MCSO said Steven Mathis was originally convicted of child molesting in Marion County in 2012.

Anyone with information on Mathis’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously, and those who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.