MUNCIE, Ind. — A man convicted of crimes he committed nearly three decades ago will continue to serve the prison term he was sentenced to in 2021. This comes as the Indiana Court of Appeals rejects his appeal to overturn the convictions.

James E. Samuels attempted to overturn a July 2021 Delaware County conviction for child molesting and vicarious sexual gratification. He was convicted after an investigation into claims he sexually abused two children and directed two children to engage in sex acts with each other in the late 1990s.

Police arrested Samuels in May 2018 after an investigator interviewed two people who said they were sexually abused by him when they were children. While Samuels was on trial, the two children testified about a 2000 investigation into the molestations. However, the appeal document states the detective in the case testified he tried to locate any records from the investigation, but aside from the initial DCS report, was unable to find any records.

In his appeal, Samuels alleged his due process rights were violated because the state did not preserve any records that may have been created in that investigation. He cited Brady v. Maryland for his justification.

In this case, the Supreme Court of the United States held that “the suppression by the prosecution of evidence favorable to an accused upon request violates due process where the evidence is material either to guilt or to punishment, irrespective of the good faith or bad faith of the prosecution.”

The Court of Appeals of Indiana said case law of the Supreme Court of the United States added clarification to the scope of Brady. The Indiana Supreme Court explained:

[The defendant] . . . complain[s] that the State failed to preserve and provide him with the interview notes of an FBI agent. Adopting the United States Supreme Court’s decision in California v. Trombetta, 467 U.S. 479, 104 S. Ct. 2528, 81 L. Ed. 2d 413 (1984), this Court has declared that the scope of the State’s duty to preserve exculpatory evidence is: limited to evidence that might be expected to play a significant role in the suspect’s defense. To meet this standard of constitutional materiality, evidence must both possess an exculpatory value that was apparent before the evidence was destroyed, and be of such a nature that the defendant would be unable to obtain comparable evidence by other reasonably available means.

In the Court of Appeals Opinion, the court decided that Samuels did not show that the handwritten interview notes played a significant role in his defense. It also said Samuels didn’t provide any basis for them to conclude that the FBI agent’s notes would have shown if a witness made the statements or the agent’s recollection was incorrect.

At most, the opinion read that the notes may have been potentially helpful as additional evidence. If failing to preserve useful evidence was in bad faith on the state’s part, it would have violated the 14th Amendment. However, the pre-trial destruction of the notes, which were transferred to other documents made available to the defense, was done in good faith as part of normal practice.

After the opinion was handed down, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney released a statement reading:

“I am pleased with the outcome of the appeal. This is one more child predator that has been taken off the streets. He can no longer prey on innocent children. I am proud of my Steve Sneed and Bryce Winslow for their hard work and dedication in this case.” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman