CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, Friday.

In September 2022, a Connersville couple was accused of leaving their 2-month-old child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm and a fractured skull.

The couple was identified in court documents as Michael and Brittany Mengedoht.

According to police, the couple had brought their infant to the emergency room on Aug. 24, 2022 and doctors called the police.

Hospital staff had said the couple told them they were concerned because their son had blood in his diaper. A responding doctor told officers he found the child had two broken femurs, a broken arm, several broken ribs, burn marks on his face and bruising around his anus.

The injuries were in various stages of healing. The doctor suspected the child was a victim of “shaken baby syndrome.”

Brittany and Michael Mengedoht

Both parents told investigators that they were the sole caretakers and had never been to a daycare or babysitter.

Police said neither two had any explanation for the child’s injuries except for the bruising on the forehead.

Staff at the hospital later confirmed the child also tested positive for meth and marijuana during a drug screen, according to the probable cause.

Mr. Mengedoht pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Sept. 22. He was sentenced to a 30-year prison term with a credit of 526 days.

Court records indicated Mrs. Mengedoht was still scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.