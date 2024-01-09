INDIANAPOLIS — A new, community-wide plan aimed at combating domestic violence in central Indiana has been unveiled by the Domestic Violence Network.

The three-year plan, dubbed Beyond Equity, was unveiled Tuesday at Martin University.

The focus is on examining why Black women experience domestic violence at a higher rate compared to others and how that trend can be reversed.

At an apartment complex in Castleton last week, a woman was forced to shoot and kill an abusive boyfriend. Over the weekend, a woman was shot in the head by her boyfriend while lying in bed on Euclid Avenue.

Just 9 days into the new year, domestic violence has already had deadly consequences in Indianapolis.

“You have to break the silence,” said domestic violence survivor Jimmie Bridges.

Bridges shared her story at a meeting where the new community-wide plan was revealed. She said she believes survivors need to speak out and seek help before it’s too late.

“In the African American community, we are silent,” Bridges said. “And how can you heal from something you don’t reveal?”

While everyone, regardless of age, wealth or race can be victimized, according to the Beyond Equity plan, Black women are two and a half times more likely to suffer from domestic violence than white women. 29% of all Black women will be victimized by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“Domestic violence is harmful to everybody and yet we want to focus on those most affected and start there,” said Rebecca Berry with the Domestic Violence Network.

Berry said the goal in the coming years is to provide more counseling services, protective order clinics and other training programs in minority communities to try and reduce the number of domestic violence incidents.

“We’re looking at providing more resources,” said Berry. “We really want to provide support group options to survivors and people who have caused harm, because we are looking at the whole family and the whole community.”

The new DVN plan will continue until 2027. According to a press release on the program:

Beyond Equity, DVN’s sixth community-wide plan in over 25 years, will center the community’s perspectives, insights, and solutions through meaningful conversations and training opportunities for both service providers and community members.