WINCHESTER, Ind. – A Winchester man was charged with child molestation after he reportedly sexually touched an 8-year-old girl.

Court documents said the victim explained that Ashdon Michael Creasy had touched her genital area while he was watching her on New Year’s Eve.

Another adult filed a police report of the sexual offense after noticing the girl had frizzy hair, flushed cheeks and was sweaty.

The girl originally said that nothing was wrong after being questioned about what happened but later admitted Creasy was “touching her.”

Ashdon Creasy booking photo (Randolph County Jail)

According to the probable cause, in a later interview, the girl explained that both her and Creasy’s pants were off and their private areas were touching.

The man who reported the incident also told police that he believed this might’ve happened once before.

Department of Child Services conducted another interview after the girl completed a sexual assault kit at a local hospital.

During the interview with DCS, the worker had the girl confirm what body parts Creasy reportedly touched using a male and female anatomy diagram.

The girl also said that Creasy kissed her on the lips and she stated, “Come on, stop!”

Investigators said the girl added that while she was trying to push Creasy away, he forced her into doing “that.”

She said that it only happened one time, “in the middle of the day” on Dec. 31, 2023.

After Creasy was arrested, police said he would not answer any questions and wanted a lawyer.

He was charged with:

Child molesting, Level 1 felony

Rape, Level 3 felony

Confinement where the victim is under 14, Level 5 felony

Sexual battery, Level 6 felony

An initial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1 p.m.