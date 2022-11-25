COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus are looking for a man accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving.

At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive.

Police said they spoke with a man who told them that his vehicle was sideswiped by the driver of a SUV that was passing him on Indianapolis Road. The man said when he pulled over to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot a firearm into his vehicle multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD added that the man was grazed by one of the bullets but was not seriously injured. A photo provided by family shows a wounded nose.

Police said the shooting suspect was described as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks who is about 20-25 years old and was driving a red, newer-model SUV — possibly a GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CPD at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously, police noted.