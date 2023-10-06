COLUMBUS, Ind. — The careless handling of a handgun caused an innocent driver’s vehicle to be struck by a bullet in Columbus on Thursday evening.

Henry E. Aguilar-Vasquez, 21, of Columbus was arrested on Thursday evening on one preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Central Avenue, the Columbus Police Department said. Vasquez reportedly admitted to officers that he was holding a .40 caliber handgun while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he inadvertently fired the weapon and caused a bullet to shoot through the windshield.

The bullet, fortunately, didn’t harm anyone, police said. Instead, the bullet struck the taillight of another vehicle that was traveling in front of the vehicle Vasquez was a passenger in.

Police reported a strong alcoholic odor emitting from Vasquez when he spoke to officers. A breath sample revealed the man to have a blood alcohol content of .167%, more than double the legal limit.

Final charges will be decided by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.