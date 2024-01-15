COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested on Saturday evening after police received a call about an armed man stumbling in the roadway, which eventually led to an exchange with law enforcement.

According to a news release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Derick Krebbs was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Public intoxication

Disorderly conduct

Battery on a law enforcement officer

The release said that deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday about a man stumbling in the roadway near the 8900 block of State Road 58. A call stated that the man, later identified as Krebbs, had reportedly urinated in public and appeared to be carrying a shotgun.

When deputies arrived, the release said that Krebbs “initially refused several times” to drop the shotgun before he placed the gun on the ground. Krebbs reportedly refused other commands by deputies and told them to “shoot him” several times.

“During this tense exchange, Krebbs motioned as if he was going to pick up the firearm on two separate occasions,” the release said. “After several minutes of de-escalation, Krebbs was placed in handcuffs, however shortly afterwards Krebbs became physically resistant, kicking one of the deputies in the leg.”

After Krebbs was placed in a patrol car, the release said Krebbs was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. Krebbs was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on the preliminary charges. Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.