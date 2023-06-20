COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 10-month investigation led to the arrest of a Columbus man who police say was involved in sharing child pornography.

Joshua J. Johnson, 29, was arrested on preliminary charges of child exploitation, dissemination of child porn, a Level 5 felony, and child exploitation, possession of child porn, a Level 6 felony.

Johnson is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation began in August of 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about possible child exploitation.

On Monday, state police served a search warrant on Johnson’s residence on Poshard Drive which led to his arrest after evidence was reportedly collected during the search.

If convicted, Johson faces between one and six years in prison on his Level 5 felony charge.