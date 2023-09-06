COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus resident was arrested Wednesday morning after police claimed he struck and damaged two Columbus Police Department patrol vehicles.

According to a news release from the department, 42-year-old Randall Brown was arrested and preliminary charged with one count of invasion of privacy (violation of a protective order), one count of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the department attempted to stop Brown while he was driving near the Columbus City Hall. Officials said in the release that Brown is a suspect in a case involving a protection order violation.

After the attempt to stop Brown on Second Street, officials said Brown continued to drive north in a near-by alley and turned onto Third Street. The release said Brown struck a pick-up truck while turning his vehicle around on Third Street.

When officers attempted to box Brown’s vehicle in, the release said Brown put his vehicle in reverse, striking and damaging two police patrol vehicles. After a brief stand-off, officials said that Brown was taken into custody.