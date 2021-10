Thornton’s located at 7020 Pendleton Pike (Photo By Corbin Millard)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after a shooting at a gas station in Lawrence.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Thornton’s located at 7020 Pendleton Pike.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

