CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A couple from Brazil, Indiana were arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, Indiana State Police announced Monday.

ISP said it began an investigation into 37-year-old Jonathan R. Randall and 56-year-old Darla K. Randall after being contacted by the Clay County Department of Child Services. State police said the investigation revealed that the Randalls engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Clay County.

The husband and wife were arrested on March 4 after they were interviewed by police and a search warrant was executed, ISP said. Both are facing neglect charges in addition to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Any suspected child sexual exploitation should be reported to the CyberTipline. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week online at www.cybertipline.org or by calling 1-800-843-5678.